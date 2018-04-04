Activist Sophia de Bruyn speaks of her last moments with Winnie

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at a concert in celebration of her 80th birthday. (Peter Abrahams, Netwerk24)

Fellow anti-apartheid activist and friend of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, Sophia de Bruyn had spent some time with the struggle icon when she was hospitalised last month.

"Mam' Winnie was in her element as she reminisced on the bygone struggle days – when the guiding principles were loyalty and service to our people, especially the downtrodden ones," said De Bruyn.



"She was in high spirits and was talking passionately. I could feel her spirit touching me and both our emotions knew no bounds."

De Bruyn praised Madikizela-Mandela for her bravery.

"Her courage, fearlessness, compassion and her selfless commitment to the struggle for freedom gave hope to millions of South Africans – especially during the darkest days of the struggle," she said.

"These qualities were strengthened through her training as a social worker and they made her very special. Throughout her life, she carried her adversity with great dignity and pride."

Madikizela-Mandela died at the age of 81 on Monday afternoon after a long illness.