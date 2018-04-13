 

Actor falls to his death during movie shoot in Drakensberg

2018-04-13 16:03

Iavan Pijoos

Sterkspruit Falls in Drakensberg (File, Gallo Images)

A 39-year-old actor from Centurion, in Gauteng, died after he slipped and fell off a cliff at the Sterkspruit Waterfall in the Drakensberg while filming a movie scene. 

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Thulani Zwane said the incident happened on Thursday at around 17:15.

"They were busy filming a movie when he slipped and fell into the water. Our search and rescue team couldn't go out yesterday (Thursday) because it was too dangerous."

Zwane said the actor's body was recovered by the Pietermaritzburg search and rescue team on Friday at around 10:00.

He said an inquest docket had been opened. 

More to follow. 

