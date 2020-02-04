Ad hoc committee amending section 25 to crisscross the country

The ad hoc committee amending Section 25 of the Constitution to allow expropriation without compensation will visit each province to get the public's input on the amendment.



"This process is about all the people of South Africa and all the people of South Africa must be heard regardless of how small the party that represents them is," committee chairperson Mathole Motshekga said as the committee met on Tuesday to discuss its programme.

He appealed to MPs to remember public hearings meant they must hear what the public said so they do not turn the hearings into "a battle of ideas between public representatives".

Like the joint constitutional review committee in 2018, the ad hoc committee will be divided into two groups for the public hearings, so that hearings can run concurrently in the coming six weeks.

The first round of public hearings will take place in Limpopo and the Northern Cape from February 20 to 24.

The committee also agreed to engage with the Southern African Interfaith Council (SAIC) which is an umbrella body of all major faith-based organisations to empower it to prepare its member organisations to participate in the process. This engagement will take place on February 17.

The committee will also have public hearings at Parliament from March 17 to 19.

Meanwhile, the public still has an opportunity to provide written submissions on the bill until the end of February.

Written submissions must be received by no later than February 29, 2020. Submissions and enquiries must be directed to Mr V Ramaano, 3rd Floor, 90 Plein Street, Cape Town, 8000 or emailed to section25@parliament.gov.za.

Copies of the bill can be obtained from Mr V Ramaano on 021 403 3820 or 083 709 8427, and a copy of the draft bill can be found here.