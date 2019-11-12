Adam Catzavelos crimen injuria case postponed for him to negotiate plea bargain

Racism accused Adam Catzavelos is seen during his appearance at the Randburg Magistrate's Court on charges of crimen injuria. (Felix Dlangamandla, Gallo Images, Netwerk24, file)

The EFF's case against Adam Catzavelos - the man who filmed a video in which he used the k-word - has been postponed to December 5 for a plea bargain.



Catzavelos' lawyer Lawley Shain revealed that his client intended entering into a plea bargain with the state, pending an agreement.

"We want to finalise the case and we are entering into a plea bargain which we are negotiating right now. Hopefully this case will be finalised by December 5," he told the media outside court.

The matter was previously postponed for Catzavelos' legal team to make representations to the National Director of Public Prosecutions.

The prosecution revealed during proceedings in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday that representations had been unsuccessful.

The video Catzavelos recorded on a Greek beach last year went viral, sparking widespread condemnation.

In the clip he revelled in the fact there were no black people on the beach.

He is heard saying: "Not one k***r in sight, f*king heaven on earth... You cannot beat this."

The video caused uproar across the country and prompted the EFF in Gauteng to open a case of crimen injuria against him.

The EFF's Gauteng chairperson Mandisa Mashego previously told the media outside court that the political party was satisfied the NPA is pulling its weight and that the matter was before the Randburg Magistrate's Court.

Catzavelos previously reached an agreement with the South African Human Rights Commission in a separate matter before the Equality Court on August 29, 2019.

He agreed to pay R150 000 over a period of 30 months and apologise for his comments in the viral video, News24 reported.