 

Adam Catzavelos heading to court for k-word slur while in Greece

2019-05-23 11:20

Alex Mitchley

Adam Catzavelos recorded himself using the K-word.

Adam Catzavelos, the man who caused an uproar in 2018 after a video emerged of him using the k-word while on holiday in Greece, is expected to appear in the Randburg Magistrate's Court next week.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Louw said the man would appear on May 28.

Catzavelos was on holiday in Greece last year when he recorded a video of himself on a beach, making racist comments.

"Not one k***r in sight, f*king heaven on earth... You cannot beat this!" he said in the video.

Following his comments, the EFF laid a criminal charge of crimen injuria against Catzavelos, with the South African Human Rights Commission also saying they would investigate the matter.

News24 previously reported that, since the publishing of the video, the Catzavelos family business had taken a big knock, with many people ending their business relationship with St George's Fine Foods.

Catzavelos was also fired from the family business.

While Catzavelos apologised for his comments, it was reported by City Press in 2018 that he had no intention of coming back to South Africa anytime soon.

"I have watched my video and feel total shame. It's hard to put into words what I want to say, and genuinely apologise. I don't expect people to forgive me, but I will spend the rest of my life repenting and trying to make up for my total lack of respect and judgement," the apology statement by Catzavelos read.

