Adam Catzavelos receives letter from Greek authorities, lawyer reveals

Adam Catzavelos - the man behind the k-word slur that was captured on a video clip taken on a beach in Greece - has received a letter from Greek authorities, his lawyer says.

His attorney Lawley Shain told the media outside court on Thursday that he had received a letter from Greek authorities, but was waiting for it to be translated to get a clear understanding on whether they intend to prosecute his client.

Catzavelos appeared briefly in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday, and will appear again on July 10 for his legal team to make representations.

Catzavelos, meanwhile, said he felt "sorrow" and was ready to face the consequences of his actions.

Following his brief appearance in court on Thursday, he apologised again.

"I am here to face the consequences of my actions. I express my sympathy and sorrow to anyone I upset and the dignity I harmed.

"I had no intention of doing any of that," he told the media shortly after his appearance.

While on holiday last year, he recorded a video in which he said revelled in the fact there were no black people on the beach.

"Not one k***r in sight, f*king heaven on earth... You cannot beat this!" he said in the video.

The video, which went viral, caused uproar across the country and prompted the EFF in Gauteng to open a case of crimen injuria against him.

"We are satisfied that the NPA is pulling their weight and that the matter is in the Randburg Magistrate's Court.

"We have had extensive engagements with the [police] and the NPA. We are satisfied that they will deal with the matter as best as they can," EFF Gauteng chairperson Mandisa Mashego told the media outside the court.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwane could not comment on the issue of jurisdiction, related to the fact that the crime was committed outside of South Africa's borders.

"At this point we will not be commenting on issues of jurisdiction up until it is challenged by the defence. We do not want to pre-empt what will be said when his legal team makes representations.

"Should the issue of jurisdiction form part of their representations, then the NPA will respond accordingly," she said.

The NPA further could not confirm whether Catzavelos would be facing prosecution for the said crime in Greece.

News24 previously reported that, since the publishing of the video, the Catzavelos family business had taken a big knock and many people ended their business relationships with St George's Fine Foods.

