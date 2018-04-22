ADeC welcomes Khoza’s resignation, registers 'displeasure'

The African Democratic Change (ADeC) political party has on Sunday welcomed the resignation of its former president Makhosi Khoza, slamming her "dictatorial" leadership.

"We register our displeasure and disappointment in the manner in which Makhosi Khoza dragged the process," said acting spokesperson Bongani Masilela in a statement.

"Makhosi Khoza had presented herself as the supreme leader of the party by making dictatorial decisions which had put the party into disrepute.

"She has done and said things that were out of context to those of the party and its nature, presenting herself to be above the organisation."

The party still wanted to carry out the disciplinary hearing of all charged members on Monday, April 23 before dealing with the IEC registration process, and also needed to do away with the party's so-called Non-Profit Organisation.

The party also said that her resignation signalled "a new dawn" for ADeC.

"We wish to send a message to all media houses and all South Africans to grow and move away from the belief that a political party belongs to an individual."

Instead, the party was registered with the IEC and therefore remained "public property".

The party then wished Khoza well.

"Makhosi Khoza still has a lot to offer South Arica and [we] wish her well her future endeavours."

On Saturday, Khoza, who resigned from the ANC last year and formed the ADeC, announced that she was retiring from politics for a new opportunity.

"I feel time has come for me to pursue and fulfill my bigger mission in this life as outlined in the opening paragraph above. My bigger mission is beyond the confines of politics and political parties," she wrote on Facebook.

She will be joining her son in developing algorithms for aBantu languages.

Last month, an intense battle for the control of Khoza's new party came to light, with Thokozani Msomi, who claimed to be the party's deputy president, saying that Khoza had been suspended for bringing the party into disrepute.

Msoni’s statement said the decision to suspend Khoza came following a communication breakdown, and she would be facing a disciplinary hearing.

ADeC’s spokesperson Feziwe Ndwayana at the time denied the suspension, saying those behind the call for Khoza to be suspended were not recognised as members of the party.

Khoza rose to prominence as a member of Parliament, serving on both the SABC inquiry as well as the ad hoc committee that elected a new Public Protector.

She was also vocal opponent of former president Jacob Zuma - which saw members of the portfolio committee she chaired demand she be removed prior to her resignation from the ANC.

