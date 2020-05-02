AERIAL PHOTOS | Thousands queue for food parcels in Olievenhoutbosch, Centurion

The streets of Olievenhoutbosch in Centurion were packed as people queued for food parcels on Saturday, with many failing to adhere to social distance regulations.

Thousands of people queued outside Walter Sisulu Primary School anxiously waiting to receive food parcels which were donated by NGO Mahlasedi. Some had been waiting at the school since Friday afternoon.

(Photos: Fernanda Pesce Blazquez, AFP)

Soldiers and the police were seen enforcing lockdown regulations, reminding people to maintain their distance.

Those who owned vans, trolleys and wheelbarrows made a fortune transporting food for people. The food parcels include 10kg of flour, maize meal, rice and boxes containing tinned goods.