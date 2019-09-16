 

African leaders 'must get their act together' so that their citizens don't have to leave – Nzimande

2019-09-16 16:33

Kaveel Singh

SACP general secretary and Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister Blade Nzimande. (Supplied)

SACP general secretary and Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister Blade Nzimande. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

South African Communist Party general secretary Blade Nzimande has lashed out at African heads of state, saying South Africa has had to cope with an influx of foreign nationals because of the instability of other countries on the continent.

"But, the fact of the matter is, we must stand up. African leaders must get their act together, such that they don't disappoint their country and people have to leave. As SA we cannot be able to absorb the result of all the problems that are made by leaders who want to loot their country and do not care about their own."

Nzimande was speaking at the International Convention Centre in Durban where the Southern African Clothing and Textile Workers Union (Sactwu) was holding its 14th national congress.

He made reference to the fact that President Cyril Ramaphosa had to apologise to Zimbabweans during the memorial for the country's former president Robert Mugabe in Harare on Saturday.

While delivering a speech at the event Ramaphosa was booed by the 40 000-strong crowd.

Nzimande said that South Africa was not solely to blame for the rise of attacks on foreign nationals which rocked Pretoria and Johannesburg in recent weeks, leaving 12 dead and hundreds arrested.

"So, you cannot just blame SA. We are doing our best. It is time we asked those leaders in Africa, what are you doing to make your country better places to be in?"

He said the hot button issue had to be framed as a two-way process.

"We are saying, let's not attack foreign nationals, but we are saying part of the problem is instability that leads to SA having to absorb what it is not able to absorb."

Nzimande also called for "working class solidarity on the African continent".

"In many sister countries, trade unions are being chased away and are regarded as enemies. So, it is important we use our advantage in SA to also support the building of progressive trade unions in other parts of the continent."

Read more on:    sacp  |  anc  |  blade ­nzimande  |  xenophobia  |  politics  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Eskom looking for advisers to help implement government bailout

25 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Lekker Sunday for two Daily Lotto players 2019-09-15 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 