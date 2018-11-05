 

AfriForum begins national campaign, lays charges against senior KZN health official

2018-11-05 19:13

Kaveel Singh

(via Web)

(via Web)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

AfriForum's national campaign to have the heads of provincial health departments charged with misappropriating funds commenced in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

Led by its KwaZulu-Natal coordinator Eugene van Aswegen, AfriForum laid criminal charges against former head of the provincial department of health Sifiso Mtshali at the Vryheid police station.

After studying the financials of the department, the group claimed Mtshali was guilty of offences in terms of section 86(1) of the Public Finance Management Act, 1999 (Act No. 1 of 1999).

"AfriForum is of the opinion that the misuse of taxpayers' money is a national crisis," Van Aswegen said on Monday.

He said taxpayers had to put pressure on the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) "to make examples of heads of departments who do not fulfill their duties as prescribed by the act".

"They are some of the biggest perpetrators in the misuse of taxpayers' money," said Van Aswegen.

Taxpayers 'let down'

The KwaZulu-Natal health department's annual report indicated that it incurred irregular expenditure of R1.3bn in the 2016/2017 financial year.

The department also incurred unauthorised expenditure amounting to R18.9m and fruitless and wasteful expenditure of R5.7m, also in the 2016/2017 financial year.

Irregular expenditure is made up of expenses that are inconsistent with Public Finance Management Act. Unauthorised expenditure comprises expenses incurred contrary to the approved budget.

Fruitless and wasteful expenditure are expenses made in vain, and that could have been prevented if reasonable precaution had been taken.

"The charges against the department heads are based on alleged financial misappropriation in terms of the act. They must prevent irregular, fruitless, wasteful and unauthorised expenditure and must hold guilty parties accountable. The department heads let taxpayers down by failing to fulfill their duties," Van Aswegen said.

AfriForum will visit all nine provinces between November 5 and 9 to lay criminal charges against the heads of each provincial health department.

The national and provincial departments of health were not available to comment after multiple attempts on Monday.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    afriforum  |  durban

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Woman, who stabbed lover's wife with steak knife, has sentence reduced

2018-11-05 19:12

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Boeremag 'master bomb maker' says Leeuwkop prison rehabilitated him
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bloubergstrand 20:03 PM
Road name: Otto Du Plessis

Cape Town 15:27 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, November 3 2018-11-03 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

HSE Manager

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R550 000.00 - R650 000.00 Per Year

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

IT Manager (contract)

Cape Town CBD
Communicate Cape Town IT
R330 000.00 - R458 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 