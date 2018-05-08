 

AfriForum heads to court over Grace Mugabe decision

2018-05-08 16:01

Jeanette Chabalala

Grace Mugabe (File: AFP)

Grace Mugabe (File: AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The North Gauteng High Court is expected to hear an application by lobby group AfriForum against the decision of the minister of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation to grant diplomatic immunity to Zimbabwe's former first lady Grace Mugabe.

The application will be heard on Thursday and Friday.  

READ: 'I want Grace Mugabe handed over for prosecution,' says SA model whipped by ex-president's wife

In a statement, the organisation said various other institutions had brought similar applications and would join the proceedings as friends of the court. 

"Should AfriForum be successful in having this diplomatic immunity to Mugabe set aside, it will pave the way for the [National Prosecuting Authority] to take steps to ultimately prosecute Mugabe," it said.

Last year, the 52-year-old wife of former president Robert Mugabe allegedly beat up model Gabriella Engels, 20, at a Johannesburg hotel where her two sons were staying.

Diplomatic tiff

Engels said she suffered deep cuts to her forehead and the back of her head.

The alleged attack threatened to spark a diplomatic tiff between the neighbouring countries that have strong political and economic ties.

Grace Mugabe allegedly arrived at the Capital 20 West Hotel with bodyguards and accused Engels of partying with her sons Robert and Chatunga, who are both in their 20s.

Pictures on social media appeared to show Engels bleeding from her head after the alleged assault at the hotel in the upmarket business district of Sandton.

Engels said she had been attacked with an electrical extension cord.

Gerrie Nel, who launched a private prosecuting authority funded by AfriForum after leaving the National Prosecuting Authority last year in January, previously announced that the organisation would represent and assist Engels during Mugabe's prosecution.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    afriforum  |  grace mugabe  |  johannesburg  |  judiciary

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Farmworker beaten and dragged behind quad bike, court hears

2018-05-08 15:42

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Ramaphosa answers questions in Parliament
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, May 5 2018-05-05 21:00 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 