AfriForum to announce private prosecution of 'well-known leader of a political party'

Lobby group AfriForum announced that it would give details on Thursday of another private prosecution it intended to institute. The group, however, remains tight-lipped about who it intends to prosecute, only saying that it was a well-known leader of a political party.

The announcement is set to be made in Centurion on Thursday morning by AfriForum's private prosecution head, the so-called "pit bull" himself, advocate Gerrie Nel.

Asked who the political party leader was, AfriForum spokesperson Marelie Greeff would only say that the name would be revealed at the announcement.

The group's legal team previously threatened legal action against the Economic Freedom Fighters and its leader, Julius Malema, after he allegedly made racist remarks at a political gathering in March.

Malema allegedly said white people should be glad that the EFF did not call for a genocide.

This will be AfriForum's second private prosecution after it announced in October 2017, that it would legally pursue Duduzane Zuma, the son of former president Jacob Zuma.

It intends to privately prosecute Zuma's son on charges of culpable homicide, following the death of Phumzile Dube in February 2014 when his Porsche collided with the taxi in which she had been travelling.

Although an inquest found that Duduzane's negligence led to the crash, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) decided in August 2015 not to prosecute.