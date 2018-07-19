 

AfriForum to privately prosecute Thandi Modise over animal cruelty

2018-07-19 11:42

Jeanette Chabalala

Lobby group AfriForum has announced that it will privately prosecute chairperson of the National Council of Provinces Thandi Modise in connection with animal cruelty at her farm.

AfriForum made the announcement on Thursday at their offices in Centurion, Gauteng. 

In 2015, a protracted legal action was initiated after it emerged that animals had been starving on the multimillion-rand farm of chair Modise in 2014.

Read: Court finds that vet in Thandi Modise farm saga contravened council rules

The farm, based in the North West town of Modderfontein, just outside Potchefstroom, was found littered with the carcasses of more than 50 dead pigs and other animals, including goats, sheep, geese, and ducks.

About 85 surviving animals were found eating the carcasses of those who had died.

Advocate Gerrie Nel said AfriForum was planning to prosecute Modise within the next three months. The case is expected to be heard in Potchefstroom. 

The National Council of Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NCSPCA) laid a complaint against Dr Sameer Abbas, with the South African Veterinary Council (SAVC) after he refused to provide evidence and reports around criminal charges against Modise.

The complaint was that of unprofessional conduct in terms of the rules of the SAVC. Abbas had taken various tissue samples from the animals, which were analysed, and also conducted post mortem procedures on the dead animals.

Also read: NSPCA considers lawsuit against NCOP chair Thandi Modise over 'farm of horrors'

An independent disciplinary committee found Abbas guilty of two charges of contravening the SAVC rules, resulting in a six-month license suspension, which was in turn suspended for two years.

But Abbas appealed to the High Court which in turn ruled against him. 

News24 reported last year that the Freedom Front Plus said Modise was a poor example for emerging black farmers and should be prosecuted for animal cruelty - something which the court said had a slim chance of success. 

The court added that there was no reasonable possibility of a court finding that Modise had acted negligently because she was based in Cape Town and had delegated people to take care of the farm.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    nspca  |  afriforum  |  thandi modise  |  johannesburg  |  animals

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Axed ANC employee linked to at least 3 heists - Cele

2018-07-19 10:37

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: SANParks kicks off 100-day celebration of Madiba’s legacy
 

Share your 67 minutes with animals in need this Mandela Day

With an abundance of activities to get involved in, why not lend a hand towards animals in need this Mandela day? Here are some ideas of how you can spend your 67 minutes...

 

Paws

Kevin Anderson’s dog is winning at Instagram!
Kim Kardashian-West buys fake testicles to boost her dog’s self-esteem
10 tips on exercising your dog
Our top picks for doggo post of the week
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday July 18 2018-07-18 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 