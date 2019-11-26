AfriForum to privately prosecute Tom Moyane over alleged assault of grandchild's mom

Former SARS boss Tom Moyane is expected to appear in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court for the first time on Tuesday in connection with allegations that he assaulted the mother of his grandchild.

Leading the prosecution is the head of AfriForum's private prosecuting unit, advocate Gerrie Nel.

It is alleged that Moyane assaulted Lerato Maila, who was 17 years old at the time and who was involved in a relationship with his son.

News24 previously reported that Moyane allegedly tackled and kicked Maila during a heated altercation.

She had a bruised jaw, a cut inside her check and a bruised abdomen, according to medical reports.

READ | Moyane vs Gordhan: Public enterprises minister welcomes chance to be cross-examined by ex-SARS boss

The private prosecution comes after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) declined to prosecute, saying it saw no chances of success.

"According to Maila, Tom Moyane assaulted her in May 2018 at his house in Roodepoort, Gauteng by scratching her on her abdomen, pushing her around and kicking her in the face," AfriForum said.

"Moyane also threw her cellphone into pieces against the wall before the alleged attack when he realised that she had been recording him. Maila phoned her mother immediately after the alleged attack, who told her to lay charges at the SAPS (SA Police Service).

"The NPA decided not to prosecute Moyane, however, because according to them, there wasn't enough evidence," AfriForum added.

"AfriForum's Private Prosecution Unit will privately prosecute Moyane on behalf of Lerato Maila for assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm, as well as damage to property with regard to her cellphone".