 

AfriForum to use EFF money to finance land expropriation court case

2019-06-11 20:02

Alex Mitchley

EFF leader Julius Malema. (City Press)

Following the third instalment paid into AfriForum's bank account by the EFF, the minority rights lobby group has reiterated that it will use the very same funds to fight the red berets in court over their attempts to amend the country's Constitution to allow expropriation without compensation.

The payments to AfriForum by the EFF relate to punitive cost orders that stem from a court battle in 2017, when AfriForum was granted an interdict with costs that prohibited the EFF from inciting people to illegally occupy or trespass on land.

Earlier this week, the EFF paid their third cost order amounting to R109 000, AfriForum said in a statement.

The latest payment pertains to an order that it obtained against the EFF and Malema on November 14, 2018, following a failed urgent application by the red berets to prevent AfriForum from removing their property and auctioning it off.

News24 previously reported that AfriForum had threatened to seize property from the EFF and Malema if it did not receive money owed to it.

"This payment by Malema and the EFF follows after AfriForum's legal team placed them on terms for it. This means that Malema and the EFF have paid an estimated amount of R344 000 to AfriForum to date," the lobby group said in a statement.

According to AfriForum, this was the third of five cost orders and the enforcement of the last two orders had been put on hold.

"The enforcement of the last two orders is being held back because the one must still be taxed and the EFF appealed against the other."

"It is estimated that the five orders amount to about R550 000."

AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel said that the money paid by the EFF would be used to oppose attempts to amend the country's Constitution to make expropriation without compensation possible.

"AfriForum welcomes the payments and we will now fight Malema and the EFF with their own money," Kriel added.

Attempts to get comment from EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi were unsuccessful.

afriforum  |  eff  |  politics
