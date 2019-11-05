AfriForum's Gerrie Nel to represent Senzo Meyiwa's family in murder investigation into Bafana star's death

The head of AfriForum's private prosecution unit, advocate Gerrie Nel, will be representing the family of Senzo Meyiwa in a murder investigation into his death.

The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper was killed during a robbery five years ago at his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s home. Five others were present at the time.

Feeling that no progress was being made by the National Prosecuting Authority after the police investigated the case, Meyiwa's family turned to the lobby group last month to take the prosecution forward.

"It is important that AfriForum gets involved in cases such as these – it’s in the interest of the whole country," CEO Kallie Kriel said.

"AfriForum serves as a counterweight to the failure of the state and, as a civil rights watchdog, it is our duty to prevent the criminal justice system from collapsing, he added.

Speaking to the media last month, Meyiwa’s brother, Sifiso, said they wanted answers regarding the lack of development from the NPA.

"We want to know why the NPA can't prosecute the case, or else AfriForum will take over,” he said at the time.

"I have contacted AfriForum and they are willing to assist. They are not playing. People will be arrested…"

The police had questioned suspects after Meyiwa was killed and an arrest was made, however, the case was thrown out due to a lack of evidence.

In a statement last month, the NPA said it had spoken to the family, News24 reported.

"As part of promoting openness to victims of crime and their families, and after several enquiries about the unsolved murder, the DPP met with the brother of the slain soccer player to explain why prosecution cannot proceed at this stage," NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.

City Press reported over the weekend that it had now emerged that the police will refocus their investigations on those who were in the house at the time of the shooting. The publication said it had a recording from a senior NPA executive who had told a Meyiwa family member that those inside the house had lied in their statements.