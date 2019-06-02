Afriforum's threat to EFF over unpaid R109k: Pay up or we seize your assets

Lobby group AfriForum has threatened to start seizing property from the EFF and Julius Malema if they do not receive the nearly R109 000 owed them before Friday.

"Should the money not be paid by then, AfriForum will start a process again to seize the EFF's assets," said Afriforum CEO Kallie Kriel on Sunday.

This money pertains to the court order AfriForum obtained against the EFF and Malema on November 14, 2018 after the party and Malema's attempt to obtain an urgent court order – to prevent AfriForum from removing the EFF's property and auctioning it off – failed.

The order is one of five that the organisation obtained against Malema and his party to date. Kriel said the legal bill was taxed which meant AfriForum could enforce payment.

Of the five cost orders, Malema and the EFF have paid two, amounting to R235 000.

"With the payment of this enforceable third order, two more orders will be outstanding. The enforcement of (the) last mentioned is being held back because one must still be taxed and the EFF appealed against another one. It is estimated that the total of the five orders as to cost amounts to about R550 000."

"We will fight Malema and the EFF with their own money," he said.

The five cost orders in question stem from a court battle since March 2017, where AfriForum was granted an interdict with cost which prohibited the EFF from inciting people to illegally occupy or trespass on land.

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria granted AfriForum’s interdict with costs. Malema and the EFF then brought an application to have the interdict set aside, which would have been heard on 12 September 2017.

However, the court had to postpone the case after Malema and the EFF submitted their heads of argument in their own case too late.

The court subsequently granted a punitive cost order against Malema and the EFF.

When the case resumed on February 18, 2018, Malema and the EFF's legal representatives failed to appear and the case was settled in AfriForum’s favour with a further cost order issued against Malema and the EFF.

EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi did not immediately respond to News24's request for comment on Sunday.