Afro hairstyle 'comments' spark controversy at Cape Town high school

Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer claims there is no evidence that derogatory comments were directed at a group of female Malibu High pupils who has Afro hairstyles.



It is alleged the pupils at the Blue Downs school were ordered to plait their "untidy" hair or face suspension for violating the school's hair policy.

On Friday, irate netizens took to social media accusing teachers of abusing the pupils.

Schafer said she had taken note of the comments regarding the allegations of derogatory comments directed at the girls.

"I am advised that there is no evidence that such comments were made, but issue was taken with some girls for not complying with the hair policy. Hair is required to be neat and tied up.

"The issue of Afro hairstyles has not been an issue until now, and it has been referred specifically to the SGB [school governing board] for discussion and review of the policy," Schafer said







She added she had asked the department to urgently investigate the comments that were allegedly made, and if found to be true, disciplinary action would be taken against the person or persons responsible, as they were unacceptable.



