Ag cute! At least 35 leap day babies born in Western Cape

A leap year might only come around once every four years, but Western Cape newborns made sure they made the most of it.

By 10:30 on February 29, 35 leap day babies had been born in public health facilities throughout the province. In total, 12 boys and 23 girls made their way into the world.

The first baby was a boy born at 00:04 at Tygerberg Hospital, weighing 4kg and 51 cm in length, to mother Anne Gogela and father Thandisizwe Gilmani. This hospital welcomed another five leap day babies.

The second, a girl, was born at 00:06 at Gugulethu Community Health Clinic, weighing 2.58kg and 52 cm in length, to mother Sivuyile Matewu. Gugulethu Community Health Clinic saw another four leap births, as did Vanguard Community Health Clinic and Macassar Community Health Clinic.

Baby Gogela born at Tygerberg Hospital. (Supplied by Western Cape Health Department)

The province's first two leap year newborns were joined by a girl – born at 00:10 at Retreat Community Health Centre, weighing 2.5kg and 48 cm in length, to mother Simbulele Tshingana and father Eric Maciye – and a boy, born at 00:10 at Khayelitsha District Hospital, weighing 3.3kg and 53 cm in length, to mother Zimbini Sobekwa.

Western Cape Health MEC Dr Nomafrench Mbombo congratulated the new parents.

"We wish them the very best with the new additions to their families. May they live a long and healthy life.

"Remember that the first 1 000 days of a child's life are very important. Ensure that they are immunised and provide them with good nutrition and a safe environment."

More births are expected to be reported during the day.