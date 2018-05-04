 

Agri SA launches water desk to ensure farmers get fair share of precious resource

2018-05-04 11:32

Jenna Etheridge

The Gariep Dam. (Agri SA site)

The Gariep Dam. (Agri SA site)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Agricultural industry association Agri SA has launched a water desk that will be dedicated to helping farmers across the country get equitable access to water, it said on Friday.

Several policy proposals could increase the cost of water and reduce the amounts available to agricultural users, Agri SA said in a statement.

It said it was therefore crucial that engagement started early, so there could be a fair outcome.

ALSO READ: National disaster management donates R42m to Northern Cape farmers crippled by drought

Farmers were already dealing with several challenges that included severe drought and climate change, it added.

The association is made up of 23 commodity organisations (for agronomy, animal production and horticulture), nine provincial Agri SA organisations, corporate members and around 1 000 farmer associations.

The purpose of the water desk was to focus on policies and proposals, such as the draft National Water and Sanitation Master Plan and the National Water Resource Strategy.

'Fast-changing policy environment'

The desk would also give input on water research priorities and gather insight from top water experts.

Janse Rabie, an environmental lawyer who heads the association’s natural resources centre of excellence, will lead the desk alongside water scientist Gregory Smith.

"The Agri SA water desk will be a one-stop shop for Agri SA members, where they can get up-to-date information and advice on all things water related," said Rabie.

ALSO READ: Cape farmers lose 25% of orchards, vineyards as result of drought - expert

"Given the complexity of water rights and the fast-changing policy environment, we believe that a dedicated water desk is the best way to enable agricultural water users to stay abreast of all legal developments which will have an impact on the way they farm and do business."

Rabie previously said that many farmers in the Western Cape had to make do with almost none of their allocated water since January this year, because of nationally-imposed and strictly-enforced water restrictions.

He said this had led to hardships in the community, which included job losses for seasonal farm workers.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    agri sa  |  drought  |  water crisis  |  water  |  agriculture

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Cops destroyed documents in guns-to-gangs case - more allegations

2018-05-04 10:40

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST: The ANC’s battle for the provinces gets underway
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, May 2 2018-05-02 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 