 

Agri SA submits minority report after refusing to sign advisory panel document

2019-04-19 10:32

Tammy Petersen

A minority report which Agri SA said contains workable proposals on the financing of land reform and focuses on land reform in rural areas, fast-tracking land reform as well as farmer settlement has been submitted to the chairperson of the Presidential Expert Advisory Panel on Land Reform and Agriculture after the industry association president refused to sign the official document.

Agri SA President, Dan Kriek said in a statement on Friday that he and at least one other member refused to sign the panel's report owing to - among others - issues it had relating to expropriation without compensation.

"We have released an alternative report setting out perspectives on land reform based on proven agricultural practice and sustainable economic growth," he said.

The alternative report states which proposals and recommendations in the panel's report, are supported and which are rejected.

'Important gaps'

According to Agri SA, it also tried to clarify "important gaps" in the panel report and on the proposals that were not included that warrant consideration, five of which were submitted to the panel but were "only dealt with superficially".

"The President should be able to weigh up alternatives and decide what South Africa needs. The minority report is progressive in nature and focus on practical agricultural common-sense plans," he said.

"The minority report contains viable solutions to build our nation as one, sovereign, democratic state, founded on the values of human dignity, equality and freedom."

The panel was tasked with reviewing current legal, policy and institutional approaches to land reform, and advising the Presidency on a way forward.

In February, panel chairperson Dr Vuyo Mahlati said the panel had over five months engaged on a number of initiatives to ensure that stakeholders across the country were consulted, while also conducting research and organising roundtables that focused on specific topics, including rural and urban tenure models, climate change, women's land rights, land administration and financial services.

Kriek said he had informed Ramaphosa's office on Monday of the intention to submit and reasons for the minority report, which has been sent to the chairperson of the advisory panel.   

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    agri sa  |  land reform
NEXT ON NEWS24X

PIC: Driver flees after crashing into 10 cyclists, killing one

2019-04-19 09:21

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
SEE: Tonight's Daily Lotto results 2019-04-17 21:36 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 