AgriSA says it is encouraged by police commissioner General Khehla Sitole’s commitment to assisting farmers and the farming community.

"AgriSA appreciates the national commissioner's enthusiasm to make rural areas safer, and that the police want to work with AgriSA," Tommie Esterhuyse, of AgriSA's Centre of Excellence: Rural Safety, said in a statement on Tuesday.

This comes after Sitole met with AgriSA's rural safety committee on Monday.

"The meeting gave farmers the opportunity for an open and honest conversation that AgriSA can build on," Esterhuyse said.

"Sitole discussed the police's turnaround strategy with the committee, with rural safety as one of the focus areas in this strategy.

"He further said that it is his and the police’s aim to create a safer rural environment by 2030, by fulfilling their constitutional responsibilities," he said.

Police are of the view that, by improving policing in farming communities, they can contribute to economic development, as well as contributing to food security and stability.