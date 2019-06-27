 

Agrizzi agrees to pay R200k to charity for using the k-word

2019-06-27 10:27

Sesona Ngqakamba

Former Bosasa operations chief Angelo Agrizzi and the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) have agreed that he will pay an amount of R200 000 to charitable organisation that promotes social cohesion, non-racialism, social justice and reconciliation in Alexandra. 

Agrizzi will be donating the money to the Barney Mokgatle Foundation.

This forms part of an apology for his racist rant and the use of the k-word in recorded audio, which was played earlier this year at the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture, taking place in Johannesburg. 

Previously, the parties had asked the Equality Court to give them time to discuss the possible settlement of their dispute outside of court and to explore resolutions.

In the settlement agreement, Agrizzi admitted and agreed that his repeated use of the word constituted hate speech, and has agreed to issue an unconditional public apology that will also be published on the SAHRC's website and social media platforms. 

Agrizzi will be interdicted and restrained from publishing, propagating, advocating or communicating hate speech as defined in Section 10(1) of the Equality Act, the agreement states. 

The SAHRC will not actively pursue the reinstatement of any criminal charges against Agrizzi, which were provisionally withdrawn on May 28, 2019. 

The agreement was read out on Thursday at the Equality court, sitting at the Randburg Magistrates Court.  

There are no orders with regards to costs.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

