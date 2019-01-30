 

Agrizzi asked to testify at inquiry into Jiba's fitness to hold office

2019-01-30 17:07

Alex Mitchley

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi. (Supplied)

A letter has been delivered to former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi requesting his presence at the Mokgoro inquiry, it emerged on Wednesday

This follows Agrizzi's testimony at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture that suspended deputy prosecutions boss Nomgcobo Jiba accepted bribes and blocked prosecutions.

The Mokgoro inquiry has been tasked with establishing whether Jiba and suspended special director of public prosecutions Lawrence Mrwebi are fit for office.

Its evidence leader, Nazreen Bawa, told the inquiry that transcripts of Agrizzi's Zondo commission testimony had also been received.

Last week, Agrizzi revealed how confidential National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) documents were leaked to Bosasa, particularly to CEO Gavin Watson, by Linda Mti, the former correctional services commissioner. Mti allegedly got the documents from Jiba and Jackie Lepinka.

He said that in 2013, the lead prosecutor in the Bosasa matter, Marijke de Kock, wrote a memo in which she explained that she believed she would be ready to prosecute some of those involved in the Bosasa tenders-for-bribes scandal by the end of 2013. This never happened.

Agrizzi further claimed that in exchange for the documents and for the case against the company to be shut down, Bosasa executives paid cash to Mti which he would then pass on to Jiba, Lepinka and Mrwebi, who was De Kock's boss.

Jiba allegedly received R100 000, Mrwebi R10 000 and Lepinka R20 000 every month. All three have denied the allegations.

A recording of a meeting on May 8, 2015 was also played at the Zondo commission last Thursday.

In it, someone who sounds like Watson can be heard bragging about how he planned to speak to former president Jacob Zuma about the appointment of a new National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP), who would "protect" Jiba. A month later, Shaun Abrahams was appointed as NDPP.

Agrizzi also alleged that, during meetings with Mti, Jiba gave advice that would help him and Bosasa get the case against the company thrown out.

Read more on:    npa  |  bosasa  |  nomgcobo jiba  |  angelo agrizzi  |  state capture inquiry  |  corruption
