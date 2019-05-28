 

Agrizzi k-word recording off to Equality Court

2019-05-28 19:33

Jenni Evans

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi

Former Bosasa chief operating officer (COO) Angelo Agrizzi is to appear in the Equality Court on Wednesday to face hate speech allegations related to a recording containing racially offensive words. 

The matter is being brought by the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), which indicated in January to take the matter further after hearing him say the k-word numerous times in an audio clip of a conversation. 

The commission will submit that this is hate speech, and will ask that, if the court agrees, the matter be referred to the National Prosecuting Authority for Agrizzi to possibly face criminal charges. 

News24 reported in January that Agrizzi was secretly recorded during a meeting at his Fourways home referring to black directors of Bosasa as k*****s on numerous occasions. 

A short clip of Agrizzi speaking with Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson's children and nephew, Lindsay, Roth and Jarrod Watson, that has been circulating on social media since September last year was played for the state capture commission of inquiry. 

Commission chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said at the time the recording was "extremely offensive and totally unacceptable". 

Agrizzi reportedly apologised before and after the recording was played.

Buang Jones, SAHRC provincial manager for Gauteng, said the Equality Court would sit at the Randburg Magistrate's Court. The complaint will be under Section 10 of the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act.  

The Agrizzi matter follows Tuesday's appearance of Adam Catzavelos.

READ: K-word holidaymaker Adam Catzavelos yet to find lawyer to represent him

A video of Catzavelos emerged last year of him using the word while on holiday in Greece. The case was postponed for him to appoint a lawyer, and to establish jurisdiction over the matter. 

He faces a charge of crimen injuria and is due back in court on June 13. 

