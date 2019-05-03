Agrizzi: Relationship between ANC and Bosasa got to a stage where it became 'embarrassing'

Former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi has reiterated that every contract the company dealt with was achieved with political influence from the ANC to a point where it became "embarrassing".

Agrizzi was speaking in an exclusive interview on DSTV’s new 24-hour news channel, Newzroom Afrika on Thursday.

"The consultation with the ANC was deep. Bosasa used their political connections effectively," Agrizzi said, adding that their (Bosasa’s) 'food line' was the ANC," he said.





Agrizzi's explosive testimony earlier this year, when he appeared before the commission of inquiry looking into allegations of state capture, shocked many South Africans. Agrizzi’s testimony before the commission, chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo was revelatory, implicating senior government officials including ministers Nomvula Mokonyane and Gwede Mantashe in corrupt dealings with the company.

News24 had previously reported that Agrizzi, in his characteristic blasé manner, admitted he lied to protect the company during a massive tax fraud. He admitted to being present when bribes were paid to politicians, in itself an offence in South African law because he did not report it.

The relationship between the ANC and Bosasa "got to a stage where it became embarrassing," Agrizzi told the news channel. "I told Gavin Watson (who was chief executive of the company) 'let’s tone it down' and he kicked it down".

ANC spokesperson Dakota Legoete told the news station that Agrizzi’s mission was to "damage the electoral fortunes" of the ANC.

"He is a self-confessed racist. A bigot who believes he is superior to other human beings and that affects his judgement," said Legoete.

In March, News24 reported that the ANC had made its intentions clear to apply to cross-examine Agrizzi: "The leadership of the ANC has publicly stated that it will, at an appropriate time, present itself to the commission where the ANC will make a full submission that will answer all allegations tabled against it,” the party said.