 

Agrizzi: Relationship between ANC and Bosasa got to a stage where it became 'embarrassing'

2019-05-03 08:42

Kamva Somdyala

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi. (Alaister Russell, Gallo Images)

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi. (Alaister Russell, Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi has reiterated that every contract the company dealt with was achieved with political influence from the ANC to a point where it became "embarrassing".

Agrizzi was speaking in an exclusive interview on DSTV’s new 24-hour news channel, Newzroom Afrika on Thursday.

"The consultation with the ANC was deep. Bosasa used their political connections effectively," Agrizzi said, adding that their (Bosasa’s) 'food line' was the ANC," he said. 


Agrizzi's explosive testimony earlier this year, when he appeared before the commission of inquiry looking into allegations of state capture, shocked many South Africans. Agrizzi’s testimony before the commission, chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo was revelatory, implicating senior government officials including ministers Nomvula Mokonyane and Gwede Mantashe in corrupt dealings with the company.

News24 had previously reported that Agrizzi, in his characteristic blasé manner, admitted he lied to protect the company during a massive tax fraud. He admitted to being present when bribes were paid to politicians, in itself an offence in South African law because he did not report it. 

The relationship between the ANC and Bosasa "got to a stage where it became embarrassing," Agrizzi told the news channel. "I told Gavin Watson (who was chief executive of the company) 'let’s tone it down' and he kicked it down".

ANC spokesperson Dakota Legoete told the news station that Agrizzi’s mission was to "damage the electoral fortunes" of the ANC. 

"He is a self-confessed racist. A bigot who believes he is superior to other human beings and that affects his judgement," said Legoete.

In March, News24 reported that the ANC had made its intentions clear to apply to cross-examine Agrizzi: "The leadership of the ANC has publicly stated that it will, at an appropriate time, present itself to the commission where the ANC will make a full submission that will answer all allegations tabled against it,” the party said. 

Read more on:    anc  |  angelo agrizzi  |  corruption
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Eleventh-hour signing of crucial Tshwane tender causes ructions in the capital

2019-05-03 07:56

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Three more jackpot winners in Thursday's Daily Lotto draw 2019-05-02 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 