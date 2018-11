Police are investigating a case of murder and house robbery after the body of an Airbnb host was found in his guesthouse in Lakeside, Cape Town.

The 59-year-old was found dead on Saturday and was identified as Patrick Johannes, according to an IOL report.

Other guests had reportedly hidden during the attack, before calling the police.



Johannes' brother, Edward, said that when he arrived at the property, the guests were being questioned by the police.



The details were still unclear, but Edward suspected the home might have been broken into in the early hours of Saturday morning.

EWN reported that Johannes died from stab wounds to the back.

Police confirmed to News24 that cases of murder and house robbery were being investigated at Bunker Road, Lakeside, and appealed to the public for assistance.

"The suspects are unknown at this stage and police request anyone with more information to kindly contact the investigating officer Warrant Officer E Ganz on 082 522 1809 No arrests have been made so far," Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said.

