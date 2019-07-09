Aircraft assembled, and flown, by SA teenagers lands safely in Egypt

Actor, Ivan Zimmermann, recently returned to Cape Town after completing the Tour d'Afrique. The journey is an enduring 12,000km and starts in Cairo, Egypt. WATCH

The first aircraft assembled, and flown, by South African teenagers arrived safely in Cairo, Egypt, on Monday, after it jetted off from Cape Town last month.

The aircraft was assembled by a group of 20 students from vastly different backgrounds.

According to the BBC, the four-seater Sling 4 plane landed in Namibia, Malawi, Ethiopia, Zanzibar, Tanzania and Uganda during the 12 000km trip to Egypt.

SEE PICS: SA teens to make history with flight from Cape Town to Cairo... in a plane they built themselves

Pilot Megan Werner, 17, founder of the U-Dream Global project, told the BBC that she was thrilled with the accomplishment.

"I'm so honoured to have made a difference around the continent at the places we've stopped. The purpose of the initiative is to show Africa that anything is possible if you set your mind to it," she added.

The teens built the aircraft in two weeks under the guidance of The Airplane Factory, U-Dream mentors and five team leaders from Denel Aviation.

