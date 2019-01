The SA Weather Service has issued a watch for persistent rainfall which may lead to flooding in parts of Gauteng on Tuesday night.

It indicated in a tweet that these conditions are expected from 19:00 to 23:00.

The weather is also expected to impact on flights at OR Tambo International Airport, tweeted Vincent Lessing, who is accredited in Civil Aviation Management and Disaster Planning and Relief.



On Wednesday, Gauteng is expected to be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

Pretoria will be fine, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

