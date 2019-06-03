Alex demolitions: Mashaba vows to act against officials who gave the nod to destroy houses

Officials who authorised the demolition of houses, which were built illegally, in Alexandra last Friday will be held accountable, Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has said.

Mashaba added that he was waiting on a report from the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD), which would show the events leading up to the demolitions.

"One thing I can confirm is that this was an illegal act and I just need to have the report in black and white because that is what I requested and there is going to be consequences for those who authorised these demolitions."

Mashaba said the question of who authorised the demolitions also needed political intervention because in his capacity as an executive mayor, he had given an instruction for the city not to carry out demolitions without him being told about and approving them.

He added that when he was informed about the matter, he was boarding a flight on his way back to South Africa. He said when he landed on Sunday, he had arranged an urgent meeting with all stakeholders who were involved in the authorisation process.

When asked why he was committing to rebuild on the same land, Mashaba said: "If I remove these people here, I have to go and build somewhere else. These are temporary structures and as the City of Johannesburg we are sitting with a housing backlog of more than 300 000."

He added that there was a housing crisis in Johannesburg but there was no other choice but to rebuild the structures on the same land, for now.

"People who took a decision to come and do this were acting for other agendas than what this multiparty government stands for, using the city's resources under my leadership," said Mashaba.

