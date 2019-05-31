 

Alex 'safety' demolition sparks anger, protests

2019-05-31 19:40

Jenni Evans

(@AsktheChiefJMPD - Twitter)

(@AsktheChiefJMPD - Twitter)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Angry residents set alight two houses in Alexandra after 80 "unsafe" ones were demolished by order of the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) on Friday. 

JMPD spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said the evictions and demolition were necessary because people had constructed their houses too close to a river, adding that it was dangerous. 

However, the shock of seeing the Red Ants demolishing their houses in Setshwetla informal settlement had set people off.

The JMPD tweeted that the public order police had used rubber bullets and "pepper fog" on stone-throwing protesters. 

"Exercise extreme caution when travelling in that area," it warned

Minnaar said a claim that a baby had been killed when a house was demolished was untrue.

"They were so angry they set alight two houses. Those were bonded houses."

He said an elderly woman and children were in one of the bonded houses when it was set alight and they had to be taken to hospital, where they were treated for smoke inhalation. 

"From a safety point of view, the JMPD had to act," said Minnaar referring to the houses that were demolished. 

The SA Human Rights Commission's hearings on issues raised during the recent #AlexShutdown protests are expected to continue next week.


KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  protests  |  housing
NEXT ON NEWS24X

DA councillor and husband found covered in blood, beaten to death

41 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Whopping jackpot of over R500k goes to one Daily Lotto player 2019-05-30 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 