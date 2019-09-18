 

Alexandra residents evicted in June to be resettled - Human Settlements MEC

2019-09-18 10:14
Gauteng Human Settlement MEC Lebogang Maile (PHOTO: Thabo Ramookho)

The Gauteng Department of Human Settlements has said a large number of Alexandra residents will be resettled after being evicted from the township in June, EWN reported.

This was reportedly announced by Gauteng Human Settlement MEC Lebogang Maile at a briefing on Tuesday at the provincial legislature in Johannesburg. Alexandra residents have in recent months protested over land occupations and the mushrooming of illegal dwellings.

The Gauteng government had been providing temporary accommodation for 80 families who were evicted after their homes were demolished, News24 reported. The demolitions were carried out in the Green Houses, Stjwetla and Alexandra townships.

Johannesburg metro police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said at the time that the evictions and demolitions were necessary because people had constructed their houses too close to a river, adding that it was dangerous.

READ | Alex demolitions: Mashaba vows to act against officials who gave the nod to destroy houses

'We want to develop the township'

Maile said, shortly after visiting the affected areas: "We have never instructed anybody to demolish those homes. We'd never intentionally rob our people of their homes without seeking temporary accommodation for them."

On Tuesday, Maile reportedly said that the move to resettle those left homeless after that operation was in line with the government's plan to develop the area.

"We have to move people from Alexandra. There’s no space [and] we want to develop the township…" he reportedly said.

Maile said later this week or next week he would be in the area to inform the public, talk radio station 702 reported.

On June 3, Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba said officials who authorised the demolition of houses, would be held accountable.

 - Compiled by Riaan Grobler

