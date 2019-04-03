 

#AlexTotalShutdown: 'We inherited a rot, a mess' - DA's Maimane

2019-04-03 15:18

Sesona Ngqakamba

DA leader Mmusi Maimane says the party has done an "incredible job" of delivering for residents in Alexandra, which is under lockdown as residents demand basic services from the DA-led municipality.

The township is located just opposite the wealthy upmarket suburb of Sandton in Johannesburg.

"We have got extended clinics, we have opened public facilities there. Let's also understand that we inherited a rot, a mess…" Maimane said.

He was speaking outside the Dobsonville police station on Wednesday where he was conducting an oversight visit.

He blamed ANC members for mobilising people to protest.

"You will remember…they shut down Alex and now today they mobilise communities to protest," he said.

READ: #Alexshutdown: Roads blocked, burning tyres, cops on scene

Maimane said the City of Johannesburg, led by Mayor Herman Mashaba, would continue working with the people of Alexandra and was calling for calm so that the community could partner with the City to advance service delivery.

"We have already begun delivery, it's a long way that we got to catch up, but we will get there," said Maimane.

"I think the ANC has failed our people, has failed Alex and now they have to create instability in Alexandra for political point scoring," he added.

He maintained that service delivery had taken place in Alexandra.

"I think those ANC people must realise not to light a match in a field and hope that when it catches [fire] it's not going to spread. We must be responsible as political leaders and what the ANC is doing in Alexandra is irresponsible and dangerous," Maimane said.

On Wednesday morning, several roads leading to Alexandra were blockaded with rubble, burning tyres and rocks.

