Alfred Nzo municipality announces changes to mayoral committee

The Alfred Nzo District Municipality in the Eastern Cape has announced two changes in its mayoral committee.



This comes after a special council meeting on Wednesday.

"The Alfred Nzo district council has elected councillor Xoliswa Jonas to fill the vacancy created by the death of councillor Sibongile Dangisa about a month ago," media liaison officer Lubabalo Majenge said in a statement on Wednesday.

Executive Mayor Sixolile Mehlomakhulu also announced further changes in the mayoral committee to fill the vacancies left by former member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for budget and treasury councillor Makhaya Twabu who was elected as an MPL, and the election of MMC for corporate services councillor Nomvuyo Msokana as the council's chief whip, Majenge added.

"This also gave us an opportunity to make some changes to ensure effective and efficient oversight in our quest to fast track service provision to our communities," Mehlomakhulu said.

