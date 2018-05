The last of the Hermanus residents arrested during protests in March against a controversial land deal were released on bail of R300 on Wednesday, community leader Sicelo Gxamesi has said.

ALSO READ: Hermanus 'backyarders' pave the way for land ownership

Community leaders originally told GroundUp that 69 people had been arrested, but now say that it was 81. GroundUp has received conflicting reports from the community and the police.



The Magistrate's Court in Hermanus. (Ashraf Hendricks/GroundUp) The Magistrate's Court in Hermanus. (Ashraf Hendricks/GroundUp)

The national government, provincial government, Overstrand municipality, and the Zwelihle committee are planning to hold a workshop on May 5 to discuss land issues in Hermanus.

ALSO READ: Four Hermanus public violence accused set free, seven others sent back to jail for the night

Community leader Theron Mqhu said that Western Cape Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela had held a meeting with national government on April 17. According to Mqhu, Madikizela would return to Zwelihle on May 15.

ALSO WATCH: Arrested Hermanus land protesters reunited with friends and family