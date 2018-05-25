All races should feel welcome and valued in SA, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa is worried about deteriorating
race relations in the country but believes this is a "great opportunity"
for the ANC to regain its non-racial character.
"The ANC believes South Africa belongs to all who live
in it. The Freedom Charter is clear," he told a group of editors during a
briefing with the South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) in Cape Town on
Thursday.
Asked whether he was concerned about relations between
different race groups in South Africa following a number of well publicised
incidents of racism, Ramaphosa said one of the ANC's biggest weaknesses was the
fact that it has lost its "non-racial character".
All racial groups should feel at home in the country, and feel
that they have a role to play, he said.
Message for white South Africans
The president had a specific message for white South
Africans: "We should accept what had happened in the past where a
particular racial group reaped the benefits, economic and other. They must own
up and say, 'therefore we have a responsibility to contribute so that we can
build a new nation from the ashes of apartheid'."
Asked about the role played by the now defunct British PR
firm Bell Pottinger to sow racial division to the benefit of the Gupta and Zuma
families, Ramaphosa said Bell Pottinger attempted to "poison the
atmosphere".
Bell Pottinger, on brief from the Guptas and former
president Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane, engineered the so-called "white
monopoly capital (WMC)" campaign whereby journalists, politicians and
activists opposing state capture were labelled agents of WMC on social media
platforms.
Ramaphosa said the ANC had to assist the country in ridding
itself from the "poison that Bell Pottinger tried to propagate".
All groups should feel valued in South Africa, and diversity
must be applauded. Racial polarisation was "anti-ANC and militates against
the Constitution," Ramaphosa said.
City Press editor-in-chief Mondli Makhanya urged Ramaphosa
to "rise above the noise" and do something about racial polarisation,
which he described as "very bad".