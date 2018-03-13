All six Pollsmoor escapees back behind bars

Cape Town - The last escapee, who was on the run after breaking out of Pollsmoor Prison, has been arrested, the Department of Correctional Services confirmed on Tuesday.

Convicted rapist Siphenathi Ntantiso, 20, was arrested earlier in the day in Kleinvlei after he and five others broke out of the correctional centre's B5 section at around 23:00 on Sunday.

They are believed to have escaped by using a piece of metal, obtained by breaking a bed, to remove bars.

The other rearrested inmates were apprehended on Monday in Kalksteenfontein, Blackheath and Ocean View.

Western Cape regional commissioner Delekile Klaas said members of the department's emergency support team and police had initially committed to capturing the six within 72 hours, but instead rearrested all convicts within 48 hours.

"But, our special thanks should also go to members of our communities for having provided intelligence on the whereabouts of the escapees," Klaas said.

