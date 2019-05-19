All systems go for Gauteng online admission applications

The Gauteng Department of Education's (GDE) online applications to place Grade 1 and Grade 8 learners for the 2020 Academic year is set to open on Monday.

"Following the postponement of the opening of the online admissions applications from May 13, 2019 to May 20, 2019, as requested by SGB Associations and interested parties, the Gauteng Department of Education made a concerted effort to address and resolve concerns raised," GDE spokesperson Steve Mabona said in a statement on Sunday.

The postponement came after an alleged threat of an interdict, according to the Gauteng MEC of Education, Panyaza Lesufi.

Lesufi tweeted last week Sunday that, "We were threatened with an interdict, so we gave negotiations a chance".

He did not specify where the threat came from but he did explain that the postponement was to give the department, the Federation of Governing Bodies of South African (FEDSAS), the Suid-Afrikaanse Onderwysunie (SAOU) and other school governing body associations an opportunity to iron out issues they disagreed on, News24 earlier reported.

"It must be noted that the Online Admissions Application System has always been aligned to the Amended Admissions and Feeder Zone Regulations as published. However, in the true spirit of inclusivity, consultation and good cooperative governance, a meeting was convened with FEDSAS where the functionality of the system was demonstrated, where open and transparent engagement transpired.



"Further, the department took a decision to avail the system for testing by stakeholders and interested parties to allay fears," Mabona further explained.



The GDE will conduct the online applications process in three phases; registration and application, placement of learners and admission to a school.

During phase 1, parents can apply to a maximum of five schools using any of the five application options outlined in the amendments to the admissions by July 22.

"After making an application, parents must submit required documents to the schools applied to within seven school days. Parents must sign the submission register at the school and request a receipt acknowledging submission of documents," Mabona added.

During phase 2, from August 31 to September 30, parents will receive offers of placement from schools based on admissions criteria and availability of space and resources.

"Offers must be accepted with seven working days. Failure to accept offers will result in the department placing the learners in schools within the feeder zones that cover the parent’s home address," Mabona explained.

In the final phase, learners will be admitted to a school, the school will provide further information once the offers are accepted.

"Parents will be assisted with applications at all public ordinary schools, district offices, head office and identified community centres and Public Libraries have prepared walk-in centres to assist parents with applications from 08:00 to 16:00 during school days," Mabona concluded.