 

All views welcome on expropriation without compensation - Mathole Motshekga

2019-10-23 18:44

Jan Gerber

Chairperson of the ad hoc committee tasked with amending Section 25 of the Constitution, Mathole Motshekga. (Jan Gerber, News24)

Chairperson of the ad hoc committee tasked with amending Section 25 of the Constitution, Mathole Motshekga. (Jan Gerber, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

All views on expropriation without compensation are welcome, the chairperson of the ad hoc committee to amend Section 25 of the Constitution, Mathole Motshekga has said.

This in response to comments from former president Kgalema Motlanthe that expropriation without compensation will not happen in South Africa in the next hundred years.

Motshekga was speaking at a briefing with chair of chairs Cedric Frolick on some key items on Parliament's agenda, including the amendment to the Constitution to allow expropriation without compensation.

Motlanthe headed the high level panel on the assessment of key legislation and the acceleration of fundamental change. The panel's report, released in 2017, made scathing findings on the government's implementation of land reform.

He reportedly told a property summit in Sandton on Friday that expropriation without compensation would never happen, the SABC reported.

Asked about this, Motshekga said Motlanthe was a "senior member of our society" and highly respected. He added the former president had done excellent work with the panel and produced a good report, which would be taken into account by the committee.

"We are a democracy with divergent views, and all views are welcome," he said. "These views will enrich the work [of the committee]."

But Parliament, he said, had embarked on a process to amend the Constitution which was found to be desirable by the joint constitutional review committee last year.

"I have no doubt that the process is legitimate. We welcome input from all South Africans," Motshekga said. "The more views we have, the sharper we become."

He added the committee wanted to assemble the best legal minds so that it could produce an amendment that met the aspirations of South Africans.

"It is something that should be done in the best interests of South Africa," he said.

Frolick said they would aim to have a draft amendment bill ready by mid-December.

The bill will then be published for public comment in January, being mindful that South Africans generally take leave during December and January.

After the closing date for comments on the bill, the committee will convene public hearings.

The committee is expected to finish its work by the end of March next year. 

Read more on:    parliament  |  land  |  expropriation without compensation
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Eight pupils killed in truck accident to be remembered at memorial service

23 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Mmusi Maimane resigns as DA leader
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 18:32 PM
Road name: M5 Southbound

Southbound
Macassar 17:28 PM
Road name: Baden Powell Drive

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Four winners on Tuesday 2019-10-22 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 