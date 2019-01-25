All you need to know about final voter registration weekend

Final voter registration for the 2019 general elections takes place this weekend.

South Africans head to the polls in about four months to elect new national and provincial governments.

While President Cyril Ramaphosa has not yet set a date for the elections in May, members of the public have one last opportunity to register to vote.

For those who still need to register at a ward, or are unsure of whether they are registered at the correct ward, 22 932 voting stations will open from 08:00 to 17:00 on Saturday, January 26 and Sunday, January 27.

This period will also give an opportunity to existing voters to update and check their registration details, either online or at a voting station.

CHECK your registration details online.

According to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), here are the most important things you need to know about the registration weekend:

You need to be a South African citizen in order to register for the upcoming elections.

Make sure you have your green ID book, smart card or valid temporary identity certificate with you.

No passports and driver's licences will be allowed.

Only original documents can be accepted, no copies.

Email and online registrations are not legitimate.

If you are overseas, you can apply for registration at your nearest South African embassy, high commission or consulate-general during their normal office ours.

If you were previously registered but have since moved to a new home with a new voting district, you need re-register again with your new address at your nearest voter registration station.

To find your voting station, call 0800 118000, dial *120*432# or visit the IEC website.

If you miss registering during the weekend, you can still register at your local IEC office during office hours until the election date is proclaimed.

