 

Allegations of R20m farewell for Ace Magashule should be investigated - Pravin Gordhan

2018-03-29 08:20

Lizeka Tandwa

Pravin Gordhan. (Photo: Gallo Images)

Pravin Gordhan. (Photo: Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has spoken out about the misuse of public funds for a farewell event for outgoing Free State premier and ANC secretary general Ace Magashule.

Addressing attendees at an event held to commemorate the anniversary of struggle stalwart and Rivonia trialist Ahmed Kathrada's death, Gordhan expressed his disapproval.

ALSO READ: EXPOSED: ANC secretary general Magashule and daughter involved in dodgy R150 million RDP housing scam

"Tomorrow there will be a R20m party. That is public funds that are going to be used to celebrate the departure of the ANC secretary general from the Free State. There is still this new morality, principle and values that we speak of, of the Kathy (in reference to Kathrada) generation. It has to be brought back alive again by the younger generation."

News24 reported that Magashule was expected to have a lavish farewell at the Free State rugby stadium and there were claims that more than R20m from the state coffers had been used for the event.

The Free State government had instructed all government officials to abandon their posts on Wednesday to bid farewell to Magashule and welcome the new premier, Sisi Ntombela.

ALSO READ: No work for govt officials in Mangaung as they bid Magashule farewell

Reacting to the report, Gordhan told News24 that allegations of the use of public funds at Magashule's farewell must be investigated by law enforcement.

"I don't think that is the way public money should be spent by a former premier. All these allegations that are out there, they must go to the law enforcement agencies. They must investigate them and do that which is necessary, instead of posing fake charges to a whole lot of people."

He added that while the ANC was on the mend, there was a huge fight-back from some who wanted to see the party fail.

Read more on:    anc  |  ace magashule  |  pravin gordhan  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Controversial policeman tipped for high-ranking job

2018-03-29 06:35

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Athol Trollip on discussions with Gayton McKenzie and the EFF playing the race card
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, March 28 2018-03-28 21:02 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 