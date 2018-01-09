 

Alleged ATM follow-home trio denied bail

2018-01-09 14:24

Nation Nyoka

ATM. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

ATM. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

WATCH: Suspects blow up ATM, rob garage in Orange Farm

2018-01-09 12:10

CCTV footage showing three men blowing up and robbing sections of a BP garage in Orange Farm, Johannesburg, has been circulating on social media. Watch.WATCH

Limpopo – Three men, who allegedly stole a total of R3.7m in a series of armed, business and house robberies, were denied bail in the Giyani Magistrate's Court in Limpopo on Monday.

The case against Sibusiso Shamase, Congo Calvin Mabunda and Sticks Nkuna was postponed to next Monday when a formal bail application will be held.

WATCH: Suspects blow up ATM, rob garage in Orange Farm

The men also face charges of possession of unlicensed firearms, police said.

On Monday, News24 reported that two men were to appear in court after being arrested on Saturday during a robbery near the Giyani CBD. Two unlicensed firearms were also recovered.

Read: Alleged ATM follow-home syndicate suspects nabbed

Since then, a third suspect was arrested.

Reports of a syndicate, targeting people coming from banks, surfaced from October 2017, prompting police to assign a dedicated team to counteract the 'reign of terror'.

"Victims were often followed after withdrawing money from the banks in the area and when arriving at their homes, these criminals would then pounce on them and rob them of cash amounts of money at gunpoint," read a statement.

Police have appealed to any victims of the syndicate to go to their nearest police station or to call the lead detective, Chris Mabasa on 082 469 0739.

The police investigation is continuing.


Read more on:    polokwane  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

‘I was never charged’ - Prasa's acting CEO

2018-01-09 13:45

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students); or surname (IEB Students) to view results

ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
WATCH: Suspects blow up ATM, rob garage in Orange Farm
 

How would you spend R3,713,445 for your bachelor party?

$300 000 (+- R3,713,445) and one epic bachelors party, The Try Guys throw a Bachelor party for cast-mate Keith.

 
 

You won't want to miss...

Bitcoin's mysterious creator one of world's richest!
The Grand Tour is back - and we LOVE IT!
This guy made R12.8m working from his laptop and travelling the world
WATCH: This guy flew a drone through NYE fireworks
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, January 6 2018-01-06 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 