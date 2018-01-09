Alleged ATM follow-home trio denied bail

CCTV footage showing three men blowing up and robbing sections of a BP garage in Orange Farm, Johannesburg, has been circulating on social media. Watch. WATCH

Limpopo – Three men, who allegedly stole a total of R3.7m in a series of armed, business and house robberies, were denied bail in the Giyani Magistrate's Court in Limpopo on Monday.

The case against Sibusiso Shamase, Congo Calvin Mabunda and Sticks Nkuna was postponed to next Monday when a formal bail application will be held.

WATCH: Suspects blow up ATM, rob garage in Orange Farm

The men also face charges of possession of unlicensed firearms, police said.

On Monday, News24 reported that two men were to appear in court after being arrested on Saturday during a robbery near the Giyani CBD. Two unlicensed firearms were also recovered.

Read: Alleged ATM follow-home syndicate suspects nabbed

Since then, a third suspect was arrested.

Reports of a syndicate, targeting people coming from banks, surfaced from October 2017, prompting police to assign a dedicated team to counteract the 'reign of terror'.

"Victims were often followed after withdrawing money from the banks in the area and when arriving at their homes, these criminals would then pounce on them and rob them of cash amounts of money at gunpoint," read a statement.

Police have appealed to any victims of the syndicate to go to their nearest police station or to call the lead detective, Chris Mabasa on 082 469 0739.

The police investigation is continuing.



