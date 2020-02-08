 

Alleged blue light hijackers nabbed in Gauteng

2020-02-08 21:56

Azarrah Karrim

A manhunt for hijackers, who stopped unsuspecting motorists by posing as police officers using blue lights, saw two suspects being arrested with a hijacked car parked in their garage in Mabopane, Gauteng police said on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said a victim reported he had parked his VW Polo Trendline outside his friend's house on Friday night when three armed men pulled in behind him.

"Three males came out of the vehicle with firearms, posing as police officers and their vehicle was flashing blue lights. They introduced themselves as fraud unit members who were investigating a crime.

"They put the victim in their vehicle, while one entered his car, telling him they were taking it to Midrand," Masondo added.

"To his surprise, the cars were driven to Soshanguve and he was dropped off in Block H, Soshanguve."

The car's tracker was then activated which led the police to the suspects' house in Mabopane.

"The hijacked vehicle was found locked in a garage. The vehicle used in the carjacking was also found in the yard - a silver Corsa fitted with blue lights on the dashboard.

An investigation has been launched to establish whether the men are linked to similar hijackings.

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela commended the arrests.

"This was the result of members' dedication. I am still calling for an intensified search for criminals who are still in circulation," Mawela said.

Read more on:    tshwane  |  crime
