Alleged burglar nabbed after being on the run for more than a year

A man alleged to have robbed an NGO of around R500 000 worth of equipment in September 2018 was arrested on Tuesday. (iStock)

The police in Sunnyside, Tshwane, have finally tracked down a suspect accused of stealing property worth around R500 000 from an NGO in Hatfield more than a year ago.



According to the police, the suspect burgled the organisation in September 2018, stealing more than 25 laptops, projectors and roller bags.

Spokesperson Captain Daniel Mavimbela said the never-say-die attitude and determination of the police in Sunnyside played a pivotal role in finding the suspect who was arrested in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, on Tuesday.

"The arrest of the 35-year-old suspect follows a collaborative effort between the local police, forensic experts and other intelligence sources that are strategically deployed to hunt fugitives from justice," Mavimbela added.

"Reports suggest that the NGO was broken into in September 2018 after its employees had gone home, only to discover the following morning that their offices had been looted."

Tshwane district police commissioner Major General Daniel Mthombeni commended the Sunnyside police for their efforts in uprooting criminality in the area.

"Our noble goal of ensuring that not only are our clients safe, but also feel safe, can only be attained through a multi-disciplinary approach to policing," Mthombeni said.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court soon on a charge of business robbery.