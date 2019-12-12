Alleged Cape Town gang leader shot dead, teen injured

A man was shot dead and a 16-year-old injured during a shooting in Mitchells Plain on Thursday afternoon, Western Cape police have confirmed.

Although the police have declined to confirm it, it is believed the man is a leader of the Hard Livings gang.

Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa would only confirm there was a shooting incident that took place after 15:00 in Mitchells Plain on Thursday.

She said the victims were a 32-year-old man who was shot and killed and a 16-year-old who was injured.



Potelwa said crime scene experts have been deployed to the scene and the police were investigating if the shooting was gang related.



A manhunt has been launched for the suspects and cases of murder and attempted murder have been opened, she added.



The man is believed to have been shot twice in the head on the corners of Silversands Street and De Duin Avenue in Westridge.



The Hard Livings gang, which has strongholds in several Cape Town suburbs, has allegedly been linked to several attempts to kill alleged Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome "Donkie" Booysen.



News24 previously reported the Hard Livings gang was locked in a battle with, among others, the Sexy Boys gang, which has a stronghold in Belhar, and the 26s over drug turf.

Hard Livings and Sexy Boys gang members are also said to be involved in an underworld turf war over nightclub security, which started heating up in the Western Cape earlier this year.

Some 28s gang members are said to be backing some of those involved in the underworld turf war.

The Mitchells Plain CPF's Albie Isaacs told News24 that the forum was calling for an end of gang wars in the Western Cape.

"There are two types of communities in the Western Cape, those who want the gang to end and those who are supporting it.

"We are calling for the community to come forward and participate in ending the gang wars by working with law enforcement agencies. Again, we are calling on the newly appointed police provincial commissioner Yolisa Matakata, to step in and deal with gang wars," he said.

- Compiled by Ntwaagae Seleka