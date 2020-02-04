 

Alleged child rapist Willem Breytenbach now faces seven charges

2020-02-04 12:22

Jenna Etheridge and Riaan Grobler

Willem Breytenbach, the former teacher and journalist who is accused of sexual abuse by several men, is facing more charges, the Cape Town Magistrate's Court heard on Tuesday.

Breytenbach, appearing on Tuesday in a suit and tie, now faces six indecent assault charges and one of sexual assault.

He is out on R50 000 bail, and heard there was a possibility that further charges could be added at a later stage.

The case was postponed until March 30 for more statements to be obtained.

In November last year, Johannesburg-based copywriter Deon Wiggett and News24 co-published a series of podcasts called My Only Story, in which Wiggett exposed Breytenbach as an alleged sexual predator. It ultimately led to his arrest on December 3 at his mother's house in Reebok, a small town near Mossel Bay in the Southern Cape.

Since his arrest, more men who allege Breytenbach raped or sexually abused them, have come forward, bringing the total to 41. Not all of the alleged incidents were before court.

Of the alleged victims, 17 men were younger than 16 when Breytenbach allegedly abused them, seven were younger than 18 and the youngest was 12-years-old at the time of the alleged incident.

READ | Willem Breytenbach case: 41 men claim they were sexually abused, youngest alleged victim was 12

These alleged incidents happened between 1983 and 2019. Of these alleged victims, eight were pupils at Grey College in Bloemfontein and 11 were at Hoërskool Langenhoven in Riversdale, where Breytenbach taught in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Seven, including Wiggett, came into contact with Breytenbach in their teens while participating in a school newspaper project Breytenbach organised while in the employ of Media24.

Nine others claimed Breytenbach, 55, abused them when they were his employees at Cape Town-based digital marketing firms Lumico and Lightspeed Digital Media from 2014 to 2019.

In terms of his bail conditions, Breytenbach must report to a police station three times a week, remain in the Groot Brak River area, surrender his passport and not contact any complainants.

Read more on:    willem breytenbach  |  deon wiggett  |  cape town  |  sexual abuse
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'Reckless, reckless, reckless!' - Mkhwebane 'thumbsucked' facts in finding against Ramaphosa, court hears

13 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Matric student skips school to protest climate change
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Milnerton 13:18 PM
Road name: Marine Drive Southbound

Southbound
Constantia 12:36 PM
Road name: LOAD SHEDDING

More traffic reports
One Daily Lotto winner scores big bucks! 2020-02-03 21:31 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 