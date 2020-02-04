Alleged child rapist Willem Breytenbach now faces seven charges

Willem Breytenbach, the former teacher and journalist who is accused of sexual abuse by several men, is facing more charges, the Cape Town Magistrate's Court heard on Tuesday.

Breytenbach, appearing on Tuesday in a suit and tie, now faces six indecent assault charges and one of sexual assault.

He is out on R50 000 bail, and heard there was a possibility that further charges could be added at a later stage.

The case was postponed until March 30 for more statements to be obtained.

In November last year, Johannesburg-based copywriter Deon Wiggett and News24 co-published a series of podcasts called My Only Story, in which Wiggett exposed Breytenbach as an alleged sexual predator. It ultimately led to his arrest on December 3 at his mother's house in Reebok, a small town near Mossel Bay in the Southern Cape.

Since his arrest, more men who allege Breytenbach raped or sexually abused them, have come forward, bringing the total to 41. Not all of the alleged incidents were before court.

Of the alleged victims, 17 men were younger than 16 when Breytenbach allegedly abused them, seven were younger than 18 and the youngest was 12-years-old at the time of the alleged incident.

These alleged incidents happened between 1983 and 2019. Of these alleged victims, eight were pupils at Grey College in Bloemfontein and 11 were at Hoërskool Langenhoven in Riversdale, where Breytenbach taught in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Seven, including Wiggett, came into contact with Breytenbach in their teens while participating in a school newspaper project Breytenbach organised while in the employ of Media24.

Nine others claimed Breytenbach, 55, abused them when they were his employees at Cape Town-based digital marketing firms Lumico and Lightspeed Digital Media from 2014 to 2019.

In terms of his bail conditions, Breytenbach must report to a police station three times a week, remain in the Groot Brak River area, surrender his passport and not contact any complainants.