Alleged Christmas drug dealer arrested in Eastern Cape

Uitenhage - A alleged drug dealer was arrested and Mandrax tablets were seized, after he was caught allegedly selling drugs on Christmas Eve in the Uitenhage area, Eastern Cape police said on Sunday.

"Police… conducted a search last night at 22:00 at a home in Kamesh Road and seized 70 mandrax tablets worth R4 200," Captain Gerda Swart said in a statement.

The man, aged 36, who was arrested during the raid, is the third to be nabbed in the area in relation to drug crimes.

He will appear in the Uitenhage Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

"The continuous seizure of drugs remains a priority for SAPS members who will continue with their efforts to rid communities of illegal substances," said Swart.

