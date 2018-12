The drugs seized from the suspect. (Supplied)

A major drug haul worth R700 000 was made on a street corner in Benoni on Saturday where a man was found with a variety of drugs, the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department has confirmed.

Acting on a tip, the suspected drug peddler was arrested on the corner of Rothsay Street and Bedford Avenue, spokesperson Wilfred Kgasago said in a statement.

"Different types of narcotics valued at R700 000 were seized. The suspect was found in possession of 53 mandrax tablets, 1.07kg of crystal methamphetamine, 0.20g of khat and ecstasy."

R4 300 in cash was also confiscated, suspected to be proceeds from his "illicit dealings".

The 33-year-old man was detained at the Benoni police station on charges of possession and dealing in drugs and is expected in the Benoni Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

'41 ziplock bags of crystal meth'

In a separate incident, information provided by Actonville locals resulted in the arrest of a couple found in possession of drugs worth R17 500.



"The location provided was raided and a man and woman found in possession of crystal methamphetamine and khat were arrested," Kgasago said.



"On searching the house on Pillay Street, the metro police uncovered 41 ziplock bags of crystal meth and 26 ziplock bags of khat."

The duo – a foreign national and a local woman aged 32 and 30 respectively - were detained at Actonville police station on charges of possession and dealing in drugs.

They are expected in the Benoni Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.