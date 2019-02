An alleged serial rapist who attacked his victims at spots along the busy M19 highway in Durban will have 11 new charges added to his growing list of offences, the Pinetown Magistrate's Court heard on Thursday.

The 29-year-old man is accused of luring his victims to the Westville and New Germany areas with the promise of work.

He currently faces 30 counts of rape committed along the M19 highway.

His reign of terror came to an end on Valentine's Day when he was arrested in New Germany at his place of work following another rape incident, involving a 25-year-old victim, along the same highway on January 18.

"Property was taken from her. She was helped by community members who untied her and reported the matter to the police," police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said.

"It is possible that he might be involved in many other rapes," Mbele said.

The matter was adjourned to March 8.