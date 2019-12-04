 

Alleged gang boss to stand trial with former cops in guns-to-gangs case - report

2019-12-04 11:20
Ralph Stanfield is seen outside the Cape Town Magistrate's Court. (Nasief Manie, Gallo Images, Die Burger, file)

Ralph Stanfield is seen outside the Cape Town Magistrate's Court. (Nasief Manie, Gallo Images, Die Burger, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Alleged 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield is expected to be tried in March with his partner, sister, three former police officers and others as part of a national guns-to-gangs investigation, according to a report on Wednesday.

Stanfield, his partner Nicole Johnson and his sister Francisca Stanfield had applied to have firearms returned to them after the weapons were seized from them and they were arrested a few years ago. The police minister succeeded in an appeal lodged in the Supreme Court of Appeal this week in connection with the guns that were seized from them, TimesLIVE reported.

EXTRACT | The Enforcers: 'Responsible for the life of a person, I will do whatever is necessary'

It reported that the three had also lost an application in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria to have their prosecution suspended and to have a decision that they should be tried in Khayelitsha scrapped.

Their arrests form part of a massive national investigation centred on firearms, which were meant to be kept or destroyed by police. Instead, they ended up in the hands of gangsters in the province. It also involved firearm licences.

News24 previously reported that Stanfield, Johnson and Francisca were arrested in Cape Town in June 2014 and, at roughly the same time, the Central Firearm Registry was raided.

In the charge sheet it is alleged that between May and June 2014, the three ex-police officers accused in the case - Billy April, Priscilla Manganye and Mary-Gail Cartwright - had been involved in the destroying, or the ensuring of the disappearance, of documents of Stanfield and his associates. The documents relate to competency and applications received at the Central Firearm Registry in Pretoria.

Eighteen associates were also arrested and are expected to appear alongside them in the dock to face allegations relating to more than 100 offences.

The charges are corruption, fraud, the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, and charges under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

- Compiled by Jenna Etheridge

Read more on:    ralph stanfield  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Outrage at violence ahead of man's court appearance for murder of teen, Gomolemo Legae

2019-12-04 10:27

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Matric results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

/News
WATCH LIVE | Zondo commission hears Transnet-related testimony
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 11:45 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Bellville South 11:45 AM
Road name: Strand Road Eastbound

Eastbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: One winner on Tuesday 2019-12-03 21:20 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 